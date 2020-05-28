All apartments in Paradise Valley
6010 E NAUMANN Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:48 AM

6010 E NAUMANN Drive

6010 East Naumann Drive · (480) 778-1555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6010 East Naumann Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Finisterre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$27,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 8 Bath · 11161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Experience Stately Living, in Paradise Valley's prestigious Guard Gated neighborhood, Finisterre. This 5 bedroom designer estate offers stunning views of Iconic Camelback and Mummy Mountain. Enter the property's spectacular grounds through Grand Gates to a beautiful motorcourt and opulent foyer. World Class finishes include custom waterfall quartzite and marble counters, black marble slab bar, custom inset cabinetry, climate controlled wine cellar and endless quality throughout. Spacious master bedroom with cozy sitting area, his and her closets, dressing area and exquisite master bath. This timeless estate blends a new generation of design with elegant lines, striking French oak and marble floors, inviting spaces, and 5 retractable glass walls to enjoy Arizona's indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 E NAUMANN Drive have any available units?
6010 E NAUMANN Drive has a unit available for $27,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6010 E NAUMANN Drive have?
Some of 6010 E NAUMANN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 E NAUMANN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6010 E NAUMANN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 E NAUMANN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6010 E NAUMANN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6010 E NAUMANN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6010 E NAUMANN Drive does offer parking.
Does 6010 E NAUMANN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 E NAUMANN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 E NAUMANN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6010 E NAUMANN Drive has a pool.
Does 6010 E NAUMANN Drive have accessible units?
No, 6010 E NAUMANN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 E NAUMANN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6010 E NAUMANN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6010 E NAUMANN Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6010 E NAUMANN Drive has units with air conditioning.
