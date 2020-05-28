6010 E NAUMANN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Experience Stately Living, in Paradise Valley's prestigious Guard Gated neighborhood, Finisterre. This 5 bedroom designer estate offers stunning views of Iconic Camelback and Mummy Mountain. Enter the property's spectacular grounds through Grand Gates to a beautiful motorcourt and opulent foyer. World Class finishes include custom waterfall quartzite and marble counters, black marble slab bar, custom inset cabinetry, climate controlled wine cellar and endless quality throughout. Spacious master bedroom with cozy sitting area, his and her closets, dressing area and exquisite master bath. This timeless estate blends a new generation of design with elegant lines, striking French oak and marble floors, inviting spaces, and 5 retractable glass walls to enjoy Arizona's indoor/outdoor lifestyle.