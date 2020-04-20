All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive

5761 North Casa Blanca Drive · (602) 487-5684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5761 North Casa Blanca Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 7364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
wine room
Luxury unfolding at every turn, sprawling 7400sqft,purely decadent gem! Plush furnishings, fine linens,very special home built w/the finest luxury details appreciated by those even with the most discerning eye.PERFECT for entertaining,get away & enjoy your own private resort! Stunning master retreat w/fireplace,steam shower,jetted tub,his/hers closets & bathrooms. Movie theater rm w/superior audio/visual. Temp controlled wine room in lovely bar overlooking billiards room w/fireplace. Gourmet kitchen,over sized rooms, Guesthouse has 2 bdrms, 2 bthrms. Wide open expansive floor plan,all surrounding the most amazing outdoor patio w/tall wood beam water features, Spanish tiled heated pool,spa,outdoor kitchen built in bbq, large grassy GATED yard! $20k(0ff season)-$35k (in season).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive have any available units?
5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive have?
Some of 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive does offer parking.
Does 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive has a pool.
Does 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive have accessible units?
No, 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity