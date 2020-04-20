5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool pool table

Luxury unfolding at every turn, sprawling 7400sqft,purely decadent gem! Plush furnishings, fine linens,very special home built w/the finest luxury details appreciated by those even with the most discerning eye.PERFECT for entertaining,get away & enjoy your own private resort! Stunning master retreat w/fireplace,steam shower,jetted tub,his/hers closets & bathrooms. Movie theater rm w/superior audio/visual. Temp controlled wine room in lovely bar overlooking billiards room w/fireplace. Gourmet kitchen,over sized rooms, Guesthouse has 2 bdrms, 2 bthrms. Wide open expansive floor plan,all surrounding the most amazing outdoor patio w/tall wood beam water features, Spanish tiled heated pool,spa,outdoor kitchen built in bbq, large grassy GATED yard! $20k(0ff season)-$35k (in season).