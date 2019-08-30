All apartments in Paradise Valley
5401 E Mockingbird Lane
5401 E Mockingbird Lane

5401 East Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5401 East Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
wine room
Seller will look a all offers! Gorgeous estate with envious views of Mummy Mountain! Built by American Traditions, the home boasts 4 bedroom suites, guest quarters with kitchenette, split floor plan with children wing, wine room, butler's pantry, dual offices, all spanning nearly 8,000 SF! Timeless, exquisite, hand-crafted details adorn this property from ceiling treatments to custom cabinetry. The backyard is an oasis with travertine pavers, beautiful pool, elevated spa with fire pit and custom seating perfect for entertaining. Don't miss the master courtyard fireplace and fountain perfect for a relaxing evening. A must see residence; pre inspected and repaired by the builder, call it ''move in ready and ''pre certified''. SEE Motion Video under Photo Tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 E Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
5401 E Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 5401 E Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 5401 E Mockingbird Lane's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 E Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5401 E Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 E Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5401 E Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 5401 E Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5401 E Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 5401 E Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 E Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 E Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5401 E Mockingbird Lane has a pool.
Does 5401 E Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 5401 E Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 E Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5401 E Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 E Mockingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 E Mockingbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
