5401 E Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub wine room

Seller will look a all offers! Gorgeous estate with envious views of Mummy Mountain! Built by American Traditions, the home boasts 4 bedroom suites, guest quarters with kitchenette, split floor plan with children wing, wine room, butler's pantry, dual offices, all spanning nearly 8,000 SF! Timeless, exquisite, hand-crafted details adorn this property from ceiling treatments to custom cabinetry. The backyard is an oasis with travertine pavers, beautiful pool, elevated spa with fire pit and custom seating perfect for entertaining. Don't miss the master courtyard fireplace and fountain perfect for a relaxing evening. A must see residence; pre inspected and repaired by the builder, call it ''move in ready and ''pre certified''. SEE Motion Video under Photo Tab.