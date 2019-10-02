All apartments in Paradise Valley
5060 E VALLE VISTA Way
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

5060 E VALLE VISTA Way

5060 East Valle Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

5060 East Valle Vista Way, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
wine room
Stunning Camelback Mountain hillside home w/360 degree mountain & golf course views. This mountain escape includes 5car Garage, remarkable theater room, gym, negative edge pool/spa, built in BBQ, wine room w/ Camelback Mountain built in, indoor spa room & huge wet bar. Master retreat w/private pool access, sitting area, fireplace, separate his/her closets & luxurious Master Bath. Separate wing w/4 en-suites & bonus room, grand office w/fireplace & inspirational views & wrap around patio boasts endless views perfect for AZ's indoor/outdoor entertaining & family lifestyle. Enjoy breathtaking sunrises & sunsets from 16' glass walls & views from each room. If you're looking for a home conducive to entertaining & large family living in the most convenient location in PV, this home is for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way have any available units?
5060 E VALLE VISTA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way have?
Some of 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way currently offering any rent specials?
5060 E VALLE VISTA Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way pet-friendly?
No, 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way offer parking?
Yes, 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way does offer parking.
Does 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way have a pool?
Yes, 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way has a pool.
Does 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way have accessible units?
No, 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5060 E VALLE VISTA Way does not have units with air conditioning.
