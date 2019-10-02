5060 E VALLE VISTA Way

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room wine room

Stunning Camelback Mountain hillside home w/360 degree mountain & golf course views. This mountain escape includes 5car Garage, remarkable theater room, gym, negative edge pool/spa, built in BBQ, wine room w/ Camelback Mountain built in, indoor spa room & huge wet bar. Master retreat w/private pool access, sitting area, fireplace, separate his/her closets & luxurious Master Bath. Separate wing w/4 en-suites & bonus room, grand office w/fireplace & inspirational views & wrap around patio boasts endless views perfect for AZ's indoor/outdoor entertaining & family lifestyle. Enjoy breathtaking sunrises & sunsets from 16' glass walls & views from each room. If you're looking for a home conducive to entertaining & large family living in the most convenient location in PV, this home is for you!