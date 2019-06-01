5029 E Desert Park Lane

Amenities

Surrounded by Mummy Mountain and the Phoenix Mountain Preserve just north of Paradise Valley Country Club with views of Camelback Mountain, this 5bed/4bath home has been updated with new floors, fresh paint and a brand new salt water pool that's complete with a swimming lane. Large lawns and fabulous rose gardens are maintained at the expense of the owner, and pool service and pest maintenance are also included in the rent. All neutral finishes inside, and some smart features like Nest thermostats and wifi enabled light switches allow for ease of living, and for nearly all decor styles. Generously sized rooms, and an exceptionally large master bedroom. Set among some of the most valuable properties in the state, on a very quite road. Shorter term leases are negotiable-- a 3 month minimum.