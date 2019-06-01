All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 5029 E Desert Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
5029 E Desert Park Lane
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

5029 E Desert Park Lane

5029 East Desert Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5029 East Desert Park Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Surrounded by Mummy Mountain and the Phoenix Mountain Preserve just north of Paradise Valley Country Club with views of Camelback Mountain, this 5bed/4bath home has been updated with new floors, fresh paint and a brand new salt water pool that's complete with a swimming lane. Large lawns and fabulous rose gardens are maintained at the expense of the owner, and pool service and pest maintenance are also included in the rent. All neutral finishes inside, and some smart features like Nest thermostats and wifi enabled light switches allow for ease of living, and for nearly all decor styles. Generously sized rooms, and an exceptionally large master bedroom. Set among some of the most valuable properties in the state, on a very quite road. Shorter term leases are negotiable-- a 3 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 E Desert Park Lane have any available units?
5029 E Desert Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 5029 E Desert Park Lane have?
Some of 5029 E Desert Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 E Desert Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5029 E Desert Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 E Desert Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5029 E Desert Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 5029 E Desert Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5029 E Desert Park Lane offers parking.
Does 5029 E Desert Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 E Desert Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 E Desert Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5029 E Desert Park Lane has a pool.
Does 5029 E Desert Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 5029 E Desert Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 E Desert Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5029 E Desert Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5029 E Desert Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5029 E Desert Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley 3 BedroomsParadise Valley Apartments with Balconies
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Pools
Paradise Valley Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College