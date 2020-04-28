4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

What you will love about this home is:Location Location Location! This Taliesin Architecture-Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home is in a Prime Location: Mountain View Estates of Paradise Valley. This 3,782 sf house sits on 0.85-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms 4 bathrooms. Has stunning curb appeal, pool, expansive patio with built-in BBQ/fireplace, and amazing mountain views. Single level home has 3 fireplaces (1 outside); separate family room, living room, dining room, and recreation room; two wet bars; master with sitting area, walk-in closets, separate jetted garden tub & amp; shower. All this plus near shopping, dining, hiking, golf, Hwy 51 and in the Scottsdale Unified School District award winning & 3 C's Schools of Cochise Elementary, Cocopah Middle, and Chaparral High School. Nearby other schools include The Farm at Mission Montessori Academy, Tesseract School and Accelerated Learning Center. Near by parks are Cholla Cove Park & Altadena

Park. *Appliances included: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Trash compactor, Washer & Dryer. Mountain View Estates designed by Taliesin Architects boasts only 56 homes in a quiet tree lined subdivision.