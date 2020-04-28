All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:58 AM

4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

4800 East Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Location

4800 East Mountain View Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
What you will love about this home is:Location Location Location! This Taliesin Architecture-Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home is in a Prime Location: Mountain View Estates of Paradise Valley. This 3,782 sf house sits on 0.85-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms 4 bathrooms. Has stunning curb appeal, pool, expansive patio with built-in BBQ/fireplace, and amazing mountain views. Single level home has 3 fireplaces (1 outside); separate family room, living room, dining room, and recreation room; two wet bars; master with sitting area, walk-in closets, separate jetted garden tub & amp; shower. All this plus near shopping, dining, hiking, golf, Hwy 51 and in the Scottsdale Unified School District award winning & 3 C's Schools of Cochise Elementary, Cocopah Middle, and Chaparral High School. Nearby other schools include The Farm at Mission Montessori Academy, Tesseract School and Accelerated Learning Center. Near by parks are Cholla Cove Park & Altadena
Park. *Appliances included: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Trash compactor, Washer & Dryer. Mountain View Estates designed by Taliesin Architects boasts only 56 homes in a quiet tree lined subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have any available units?
4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have?
Some of 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offers parking.
Does 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have a pool?
Yes, 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has a pool.
Does 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4800 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have units with air conditioning.
