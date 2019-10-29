All apartments in Paradise Valley
4744 E FOOTHILL Drive

4744 East Foothill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4744 East Foothill Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Situated toward the entrance to Tatum Canyon, this expansive property is sure to delight. Some of the many highlights for outdoor entertaining include a recently upgraded lighted tennis court with multiple seating areas to cheer on your favorite player, a massive diving pool with waterfall and jacuzzi, and a DCS BBQ patio and fireplace. The entertaining amenities don't stop there...a chef's kitchen open to the great room equipped with Viking appliances, multiple living spaces brightened with large Anderson windows including the dining area that opens to the front courtyard for al fresco dining complete with fireplace and waterfall, and an upstairs loft with panoramic views all the way to Pinnacle Peak to the North & Camelback/Echo Canyon Mass to the south.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive have any available units?
4744 E FOOTHILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive have?
Some of 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4744 E FOOTHILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive offers parking.
Does 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive has a pool.
Does 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4744 E FOOTHILL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
