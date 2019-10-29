4744 E FOOTHILL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Situated toward the entrance to Tatum Canyon, this expansive property is sure to delight. Some of the many highlights for outdoor entertaining include a recently upgraded lighted tennis court with multiple seating areas to cheer on your favorite player, a massive diving pool with waterfall and jacuzzi, and a DCS BBQ patio and fireplace. The entertaining amenities don't stop there...a chef's kitchen open to the great room equipped with Viking appliances, multiple living spaces brightened with large Anderson windows including the dining area that opens to the front courtyard for al fresco dining complete with fireplace and waterfall, and an upstairs loft with panoramic views all the way to Pinnacle Peak to the North & Camelback/Echo Canyon Mass to the south.