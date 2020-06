Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Available 07/01/20 MODERN MOUNTAINSIDE MANSION - INFINITE VIEWS! - Property Id: 274602



Welcome to this jaw dropping Contemporary hillside home. Offering the BEST 360 degree views of Camelback Mountain and Downtown Phoenix. Enter through a beautiful Japanese Garden with both a Koi pond and waterfall which carries you out to the zero edge pool and spa! High ceilings, spacious floor plan, chef's kitchen, and hiking trails nearby ! All this while situated in a very private & quiet neighborhood. Call for availability!

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5760342)