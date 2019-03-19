All apartments in New River
45421 N 22ND Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

45421 N 22ND Street

45421 North 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

45421 North 22nd Street, New River, AZ 85087

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
About 200 yards from national forest land, w/miles of trails to ride, great for training horses! Custom home on elevated lot of almost 2.5 acres w/360 degree views! Already set up for 3 horses, w/stalls, hay shade, a 240' x 80' arena, a tack room, separate workshop, & detached 3 car garage w/220 AMP service. Wrap around porch perfect for watching Arizona sunsets. Wood floors, plantation shutters, large windows & lots of natural light. Open kitchen w/granite counters, hickory cabinets,large pantry, & farmhouse sink. Large family room has wood burning/ propane fireplace.The bathroom on main level w/ a claw foot soaking tub, & there's a large laundry room w/a door to back of the property.French doors in the dining area with perfect security doors for a nice breeze! Exterior recently painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45421 N 22ND Street have any available units?
45421 N 22ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 45421 N 22ND Street have?
Some of 45421 N 22ND Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45421 N 22ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
45421 N 22ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45421 N 22ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 45421 N 22ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New River.
Does 45421 N 22ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 45421 N 22ND Street offers parking.
Does 45421 N 22ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45421 N 22ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45421 N 22ND Street have a pool?
No, 45421 N 22ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 45421 N 22ND Street have accessible units?
No, 45421 N 22ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45421 N 22ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45421 N 22ND Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 45421 N 22ND Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45421 N 22ND Street does not have units with air conditioning.
