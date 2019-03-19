45421 N 22ND Street

Amenities

About 200 yards from national forest land, w/miles of trails to ride, great for training horses! Custom home on elevated lot of almost 2.5 acres w/360 degree views! Already set up for 3 horses, w/stalls, hay shade, a 240' x 80' arena, a tack room, separate workshop, & detached 3 car garage w/220 AMP service. Wrap around porch perfect for watching Arizona sunsets. Wood floors, plantation shutters, large windows & lots of natural light. Open kitchen w/granite counters, hickory cabinets,large pantry, & farmhouse sink. Large family room has wood burning/ propane fireplace.The bathroom on main level w/ a claw foot soaking tub, & there's a large laundry room w/a door to back of the property.French doors in the dining area with perfect security doors for a nice breeze! Exterior recently painted.