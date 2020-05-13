All apartments in New River
Find more places like 38241 N 3rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New River, AZ
/
38241 N 3rd St
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:35 AM

38241 N 3rd St

38241 North 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

38241 North 3rd Street, New River, AZ 85086
Desert Hills Estates

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
AMAZING HORSE PROPERTY in highly desirable Desert Hills Estates! This beautiful home boasts 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms SPLIT FLOORPLAN + den/office space, soaring vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light! As you enter it will open up to the LARGE GREAT ROOM featuring a wood burning fireplace with new granite surround, new wood plank tile floors and opens up to the kitchen which makes this home perfect for entertaining! This updated kitchen features tons of cabinet space, GRANITE counters, island and STAINLESS STEEL appliances! You'll surely enjoy the HUGE master suite with dual sink vanity, soaking tub and large walk in closet!!! Spacious guest rooms and 2 additional bathrooms. Come on outside and take a look at this beautiful piece of property! BRING YOUR HORSES AND TOYS!!! Pool Service Included
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38241 N 3rd St have any available units?
38241 N 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 38241 N 3rd St have?
Some of 38241 N 3rd St's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38241 N 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
38241 N 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38241 N 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 38241 N 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 38241 N 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 38241 N 3rd St offers parking.
Does 38241 N 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38241 N 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38241 N 3rd St have a pool?
Yes, 38241 N 3rd St has a pool.
Does 38241 N 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 38241 N 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 38241 N 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38241 N 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 38241 N 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38241 N 3rd St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

New River 3 BedroomsNew River Apartments with Garage
New River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew River Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New River Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZVerde Village, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College