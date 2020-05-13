38241 N 3rd St

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

AMAZING HORSE PROPERTY in highly desirable Desert Hills Estates! This beautiful home boasts 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms SPLIT FLOORPLAN + den/office space, soaring vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light! As you enter it will open up to the LARGE GREAT ROOM featuring a wood burning fireplace with new granite surround, new wood plank tile floors and opens up to the kitchen which makes this home perfect for entertaining! This updated kitchen features tons of cabinet space, GRANITE counters, island and STAINLESS STEEL appliances! You'll surely enjoy the HUGE master suite with dual sink vanity, soaking tub and large walk in closet!!! Spacious guest rooms and 2 additional bathrooms. Come on outside and take a look at this beautiful piece of property! BRING YOUR HORSES AND TOYS!!! Pool Service Included

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500