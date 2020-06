Amenities

Territorial house with horse property! Five stalls and corrals w/auto waters, stallion area, metal feeders/hay rack. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has Saltillo tile, bedrooms wood floors, ceiling fans in all rooms and the patio. Dual pane windows. All appliances including washer/dryer and utility sink. Landscape has irrigation drip for lush desert plants, cacti and mature trees. Must see! Call for pets.