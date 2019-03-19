1733 E Tanya Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2019! This 3 bed/2 bath, single story, split floor plan. The great room and adjoining kitchen with dining area accent the generous living space. The kitchen features stainless steel GE appliances, upgraded Espresso cabinets , slab quartz countertops, W/I pantry and oversized center island. The master suite boasts a large W/I closet and luxury master bath offers a generous quartz vanity and tile shower! The home also showcases plank tile throughout,2 car garage. Energy efficient 14 SEER HVAC low E windows! Pictures are of a model actual home may vary in finishes.