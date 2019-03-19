All apartments in New River
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1733 E Tanya Road

1733 East Tanya Road · No Longer Available
Location

1733 East Tanya Road, New River, AZ 85086

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2019! This 3 bed/2 bath, single story, split floor plan. The great room and adjoining kitchen with dining area accent the generous living space. The kitchen features stainless steel GE appliances, upgraded Espresso cabinets , slab quartz countertops, W/I pantry and oversized center island. The master suite boasts a large W/I closet and luxury master bath offers a generous quartz vanity and tile shower! The home also showcases plank tile throughout,2 car garage. Energy efficient 14 SEER HVAC low E windows! Pictures are of a model actual home may vary in finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 E Tanya Road have any available units?
1733 E Tanya Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 1733 E Tanya Road have?
Some of 1733 E Tanya Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 E Tanya Road currently offering any rent specials?
1733 E Tanya Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 E Tanya Road pet-friendly?
No, 1733 E Tanya Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New River.
Does 1733 E Tanya Road offer parking?
Yes, 1733 E Tanya Road offers parking.
Does 1733 E Tanya Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 E Tanya Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 E Tanya Road have a pool?
No, 1733 E Tanya Road does not have a pool.
Does 1733 E Tanya Road have accessible units?
No, 1733 E Tanya Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 E Tanya Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1733 E Tanya Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1733 E Tanya Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1733 E Tanya Road has units with air conditioning.
