Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:29 PM

1641 West Maddock Road

1641 Maddock Road · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Maddock Road, New River, AZ 85086

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Get out of the city lights to enjoy the stars in this Ranch style home nestled on a 1.28 acre lot in Desert Hills. Parcel is flat allowing for the full acreage to be used so bring all the toys and/or critters. Inside you'll find an open great room concept with French doors that lead to the rear covered patio. Kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinetry with decorative hardware, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range, a breakfast bar, and eat in nook. Master suite offers wood like flooring, French doors to the exterior, a soaking tub with travertine surround, slate shower and granite counters too. Huge laundry room has tons of cabinetry, utility sink, and granite counters and washer/dryer. let your friends use the circular front drive and you can park your RV's too.

Rock will be spread in the next few days. Vacant on lockbox on RV gate left of the front door. Email agent for status and all questions. $40 credit/person over 18. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Apply & pay for credit at www.rch-az.com, click ''tenant services'' then ''apply now''. Owner is open to having tenant install horse set up in back portion of lot. Credit under 600 pays 1.5 times rent as security deposit.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 West Maddock Road have any available units?
1641 West Maddock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 1641 West Maddock Road have?
Some of 1641 West Maddock Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 West Maddock Road currently offering any rent specials?
1641 West Maddock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 West Maddock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 West Maddock Road is pet friendly.
Does 1641 West Maddock Road offer parking?
No, 1641 West Maddock Road does not offer parking.
Does 1641 West Maddock Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1641 West Maddock Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 West Maddock Road have a pool?
No, 1641 West Maddock Road does not have a pool.
Does 1641 West Maddock Road have accessible units?
No, 1641 West Maddock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 West Maddock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 West Maddock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 West Maddock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 West Maddock Road does not have units with air conditioning.

