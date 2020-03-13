1641 West Maddock Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Get out of the city lights to enjoy the stars in this Ranch style home nestled on a 1.28 acre lot in Desert Hills. Parcel is flat allowing for the full acreage to be used so bring all the toys and/or critters. Inside you'll find an open great room concept with French doors that lead to the rear covered patio. Kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinetry with decorative hardware, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range, a breakfast bar, and eat in nook. Master suite offers wood like flooring, French doors to the exterior, a soaking tub with travertine surround, slate shower and granite counters too. Huge laundry room has tons of cabinetry, utility sink, and granite counters and washer/dryer. let your friends use the circular front drive and you can park your RV's too.



Rock will be spread in the next few days. Vacant on lockbox on RV gate left of the front door. Email agent for status and all questions. $40 credit/person over 18. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Apply & pay for credit at www.rch-az.com, click ''tenant services'' then ''apply now''. Owner is open to having tenant install horse set up in back portion of lot. Credit under 600 pays 1.5 times rent as security deposit.



