Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

1250 S RIALTO Drive

1250 South Rialto · (480) 792-9500
Location

1250 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ 85209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 62 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available NOWNatural Light attracts you to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Mesa! Internet/Water/Electric and HOA Fee included; Walk-upstairs from the garage to the large great room, dining room and kitchen. Neutral tile, carpet and lovely wood flooring throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances; walk-in-pantry, wood cabinets with planter shelves, with a beautiful long breakfast bar too. E-2 Windows; Oak Railing; Both bedrooms have ceiling fans; Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a full bathroom (double sinks) Community Pool/Spa; Much sought after Muirfield Village; This property is fully furnished, all you need to bring is your clothes and your toothbrush

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 S RIALTO Drive have any available units?
1250 S RIALTO Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 S RIALTO Drive have?
Some of 1250 S RIALTO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 S RIALTO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1250 S RIALTO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 S RIALTO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1250 S RIALTO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1250 S RIALTO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1250 S RIALTO Drive does offer parking.
Does 1250 S RIALTO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 S RIALTO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 S RIALTO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1250 S RIALTO Drive has a pool.
Does 1250 S RIALTO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1250 S RIALTO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 S RIALTO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 S RIALTO Drive has units with dishwashers.
