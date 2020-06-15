1250 S RIALTO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Available NOWNatural Light attracts you to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Mesa! Internet/Water/Electric and HOA Fee included; Walk-upstairs from the garage to the large great room, dining room and kitchen. Neutral tile, carpet and lovely wood flooring throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances; walk-in-pantry, wood cabinets with planter shelves, with a beautiful long breakfast bar too. E-2 Windows; Oak Railing; Both bedrooms have ceiling fans; Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a full bathroom (double sinks) Community Pool/Spa; Much sought after Muirfield Village; This property is fully furnished, all you need to bring is your clothes and your toothbrush