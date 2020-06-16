42706 W Anne Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Spacious home located in the Golf Community of Rancho El Dorado. Ready for Immediate Move In! This property is within walking distance of school and a Golf Course. Home features a living/dining room plus a separate family room. Home includes 4 bedrooms and a 5th room that can be used as another bedroom or den. The kitchen is elegant with wood flooring and all black appliances, Ceiling fans are settled throughout home. Large backyard! No Pets. Section 8 Considered.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1299 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



