Maricopa, AZ
42706 W Anne Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

42706 W Anne Ln

Location

42706 Anne Lane, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Spacious home located in the Golf Community of Rancho El Dorado. Ready for Immediate Move In! This property is within walking distance of school and a Golf Course. Home features a living/dining room plus a separate family room. Home includes 4 bedrooms and a 5th room that can be used as another bedroom or den. The kitchen is elegant with wood flooring and all black appliances, Ceiling fans are settled throughout home. Large backyard! No Pets. Section 8 Considered.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1299 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42706 W Anne Ln have any available units?
42706 W Anne Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa, AZ.
What amenities does 42706 W Anne Ln have?
Some of 42706 W Anne Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42706 W Anne Ln currently offering any rent specials?
42706 W Anne Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42706 W Anne Ln pet-friendly?
No, 42706 W Anne Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 42706 W Anne Ln offer parking?
No, 42706 W Anne Ln does not offer parking.
Does 42706 W Anne Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42706 W Anne Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42706 W Anne Ln have a pool?
No, 42706 W Anne Ln does not have a pool.
Does 42706 W Anne Ln have accessible units?
No, 42706 W Anne Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 42706 W Anne Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 42706 W Anne Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42706 W Anne Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42706 W Anne Ln has units with air conditioning.
