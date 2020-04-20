All apartments in Maricopa
21630 N SUNSET Drive.
Maricopa, AZ
21630 N SUNSET Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

21630 N SUNSET Drive

21630 Sunset Drive · (480) 409-4844
Location

21630 Sunset Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85139

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1909 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED This 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Cobblestone Farms is a perfect spot for winter visitors, relocation or family gatherings. A beautiful floor plan with each bedroom in its own zone. The Master is split from the other bedrooms. Enter the home and to the left is a great office for 2. Follow the hall into a great room and open kitchen concept. The great room has a TV and fireplace and super comfy reclining furniture. Super WIFI and Directv. The Master has a king bed, walk in shower, walk in closet, double sinks and a tub. It boasts a queen bed and TV for lounging in bed. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms also have queen beds. The kitchen is super equipped with a breakfast bar and dining table for 6. Just outside there is a dining table, built in BBQ with a full covered outdoor kitchen. Enjoy the hot tub each evening and the west view sunsets. There is also a peaceful fountain in this calming backyard. Citrus Fruit trees complete experience.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 21630 N SUNSET Drive have any available units?
21630 N SUNSET Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21630 N SUNSET Drive have?
Some of 21630 N SUNSET Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21630 N SUNSET Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21630 N SUNSET Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21630 N SUNSET Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21630 N SUNSET Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 21630 N SUNSET Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21630 N SUNSET Drive does offer parking.
Does 21630 N SUNSET Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21630 N SUNSET Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21630 N SUNSET Drive have a pool?
No, 21630 N SUNSET Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21630 N SUNSET Drive have accessible units?
No, 21630 N SUNSET Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21630 N SUNSET Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21630 N SUNSET Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21630 N SUNSET Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21630 N SUNSET Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

