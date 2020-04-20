21630 N SUNSET Drive.

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED This 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Cobblestone Farms is a perfect spot for winter visitors, relocation or family gatherings. A beautiful floor plan with each bedroom in its own zone. The Master is split from the other bedrooms. Enter the home and to the left is a great office for 2. Follow the hall into a great room and open kitchen concept. The great room has a TV and fireplace and super comfy reclining furniture. Super WIFI and Directv. The Master has a king bed, walk in shower, walk in closet, double sinks and a tub. It boasts a queen bed and TV for lounging in bed. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms also have queen beds. The kitchen is super equipped with a breakfast bar and dining table for 6. Just outside there is a dining table, built in BBQ with a full covered outdoor kitchen. Enjoy the hot tub each evening and the west view sunsets. There is also a peaceful fountain in this calming backyard. Citrus Fruit trees complete experience.

