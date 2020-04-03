All apartments in Maricopa
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

19696 N MADISON Circle

19696 North Madison Circle · (602) 570-1816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19696 North Madison Circle, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2219 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home located in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado in Maricopa. This home is just minutes from great golf at The Duke and the community pool, tennis and workout center in the community. Just bring your toothbrush because this is an extremely clean and highly upgraded home with everything you need, just relax and enjoy some great Arizona weather. Move in ready with all furnishings, cookware and linens provided. It has it all: Granite counters and gas cooking in kitchen, gas fireplace in large tiled family room, lots of tvs and cable service provided, computer with wifi, jetted tub in master bath with tv and separate exit from master to the backyard! The backyard features a heated play pool w/water feature & fire wok pots, electric shade awning and gas bb

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19696 N MADISON Circle have any available units?
19696 N MADISON Circle has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19696 N MADISON Circle have?
Some of 19696 N MADISON Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19696 N MADISON Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19696 N MADISON Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19696 N MADISON Circle pet-friendly?
No, 19696 N MADISON Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 19696 N MADISON Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19696 N MADISON Circle does offer parking.
Does 19696 N MADISON Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19696 N MADISON Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19696 N MADISON Circle have a pool?
Yes, 19696 N MADISON Circle has a pool.
Does 19696 N MADISON Circle have accessible units?
No, 19696 N MADISON Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19696 N MADISON Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19696 N MADISON Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 19696 N MADISON Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 19696 N MADISON Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
