Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

5421 E. Covina Rd

5421 E Covina Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5421 E Covina Rd, Maricopa County, AZ 85205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN DREAMLAND VILLAS/AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY - DREAMLAND VILLAS RENTAL**AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY: ONE PERSON MUST BE OVER 55+/NO OCCUPANTS UNDER 19. This super cute home sits on a large, fully block fenced lot. Beautiful wood laminate floors, neutral accent paint and a great floor plan make this one special! Large great room, formal dining room and light and bright kitchen with painted white cabinets, smooth top range, fridge and dishwasher with lots of storage and counter space. Full guest bath. Master en suite with 3/4 bath. A rare 3rd bedroom/office with a separate entrance has been added, perfect for guests, hobbies or even work! A 2 car garage with attached storage and a large workshop/laundry room with washer/dryer complete the home. There is also a large covered patio and separate storage room off the patio. Easy care rock landscaping with shrubs and trees. Does not have an HOA, but offers its residents the opportunity to participate in numerous amenities such as: Pools, Spas, Pickle Ball, Exercise Room, and Shops for an small additional annual fee. Tenant cares for landscaping and utilities. Pets on owner approval. Tenant pays additional 2% rental tax each month. Tenant must show proof of renters insurance at move in. Washer/dryer are conveyed As Is.

(RLNE4938367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 E. Covina Rd have any available units?
5421 E. Covina Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 5421 E. Covina Rd have?
Some of 5421 E. Covina Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 E. Covina Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5421 E. Covina Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 E. Covina Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 E. Covina Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5421 E. Covina Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5421 E. Covina Rd offers parking.
Does 5421 E. Covina Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5421 E. Covina Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 E. Covina Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5421 E. Covina Rd has a pool.
Does 5421 E. Covina Rd have accessible units?
No, 5421 E. Covina Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 E. Covina Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5421 E. Covina Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5421 E. Covina Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5421 E. Covina Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
