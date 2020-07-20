5421 E. Covina Rd

Amenities

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN DREAMLAND VILLAS/AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY - DREAMLAND VILLAS RENTAL**AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY: ONE PERSON MUST BE OVER 55+/NO OCCUPANTS UNDER 19. This super cute home sits on a large, fully block fenced lot. Beautiful wood laminate floors, neutral accent paint and a great floor plan make this one special! Large great room, formal dining room and light and bright kitchen with painted white cabinets, smooth top range, fridge and dishwasher with lots of storage and counter space. Full guest bath. Master en suite with 3/4 bath. A rare 3rd bedroom/office with a separate entrance has been added, perfect for guests, hobbies or even work! A 2 car garage with attached storage and a large workshop/laundry room with washer/dryer complete the home. There is also a large covered patio and separate storage room off the patio. Easy care rock landscaping with shrubs and trees. Does not have an HOA, but offers its residents the opportunity to participate in numerous amenities such as: Pools, Spas, Pickle Ball, Exercise Room, and Shops for an small additional annual fee. Tenant cares for landscaping and utilities. Pets on owner approval. Tenant pays additional 2% rental tax each month. Tenant must show proof of renters insurance at move in. Washer/dryer are conveyed As Is.



