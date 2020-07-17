All apartments in Maricopa County
5409 Butte Street
Last updated June 26 2020 at 5:39 PM

5409 Butte Street

5409 East Butte Street · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5409 East Butte Street, Maricopa County, AZ 85205

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
**This is a 55-year-old and over community**

Very nice and well-kept home in the Dreamland Villa community! Close to the community pool, spa, activity center, and library. Lovely kitchen with white cabinets, lots of counter space and all appliances included! Large bedrooms, and laundry room with washer and dryer! Huge backyard with covered patio! Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: Will be considered - No more than 4 pets and less than 30lb. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Butte Street have any available units?
5409 Butte Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5409 Butte Street have?
Some of 5409 Butte Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Butte Street currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Butte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Butte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Butte Street is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Butte Street offer parking?
No, 5409 Butte Street does not offer parking.
Does 5409 Butte Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5409 Butte Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Butte Street have a pool?
Yes, 5409 Butte Street has a pool.
Does 5409 Butte Street have accessible units?
No, 5409 Butte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Butte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Butte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5409 Butte Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5409 Butte Street does not have units with air conditioning.
