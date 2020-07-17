5409 Butte Street

Amenities

**This is a 55-year-old and over community**



Very nice and well-kept home in the Dreamland Villa community! Close to the community pool, spa, activity center, and library. Lovely kitchen with white cabinets, lots of counter space and all appliances included! Large bedrooms, and laundry room with washer and dryer! Huge backyard with covered patio! Close to great food and entertainment!



Pets: Will be considered - No more than 4 pets and less than 30lb. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



