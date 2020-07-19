271 Leisure World

Amenities

Summer/Fall Seasonal Rental Available Mid April -October 2020, December 2020, 45+ Active Adult Community - Available April to October 2020 & December 2020. This nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath is a great rental. Lovely corner condo in cul-de-sac in the cool grass area. Wonderful east facing patio with BBQ grill. Plenty of closet space. Rental comes with a golf cart and everything else you may need. Come and enjoy the beautiful community with so many activities for you to enjoy.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3934847)