All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 271 Leisure World.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
271 Leisure World
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

271 Leisure World

271 Leisure World · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

271 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Summer/Fall Seasonal Rental Available Mid April -October 2020, December 2020, 45+ Active Adult Community - Available April to October 2020 & December 2020. This nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath is a great rental. Lovely corner condo in cul-de-sac in the cool grass area. Wonderful east facing patio with BBQ grill. Plenty of closet space. Rental comes with a golf cart and everything else you may need. Come and enjoy the beautiful community with so many activities for you to enjoy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3934847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Leisure World have any available units?
271 Leisure World doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
Is 271 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
271 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Leisure World pet-friendly?
No, 271 Leisure World is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 271 Leisure World offer parking?
No, 271 Leisure World does not offer parking.
Does 271 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Leisure World have a pool?
No, 271 Leisure World does not have a pool.
Does 271 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 271 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 271 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 271 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 271 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College