Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

2670 Leisure World

2670 Leisure World · No Longer Available
Location

2670 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This is a Beautiful Home! Just waiting for you in a 45+ Active Adult Community, Long Term Unfurnished Rental - Newly Remodeled, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in 45+ Active Adult Community. New kitchen, new appliances, tile floors throughout, new bathrooms and neutral paint in 2018. Everything is ready and waiting for you to move in to. Lovely screened back patio, as well as open patio, fruit trees, 2 car garage. All the Leisure World amenities ready and waiting for you. Come and check it out soon! Pets will be considered, owner must approve. Please email or call. Thank you!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4126940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 Leisure World have any available units?
2670 Leisure World doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 2670 Leisure World have?
Some of 2670 Leisure World's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
2670 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 Leisure World pet-friendly?
Yes, 2670 Leisure World is pet friendly.
Does 2670 Leisure World offer parking?
Yes, 2670 Leisure World offers parking.
Does 2670 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 Leisure World have a pool?
No, 2670 Leisure World does not have a pool.
Does 2670 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 2670 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 2670 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2670 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 2670 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
