2670 Leisure World

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This is a Beautiful Home! Just waiting for you in a 45+ Active Adult Community, Long Term Unfurnished Rental - Newly Remodeled, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in 45+ Active Adult Community. New kitchen, new appliances, tile floors throughout, new bathrooms and neutral paint in 2018. Everything is ready and waiting for you to move in to. Lovely screened back patio, as well as open patio, fruit trees, 2 car garage. All the Leisure World amenities ready and waiting for you. Come and check it out soon! Pets will be considered, owner must approve. Please email or call. Thank you!!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4126940)