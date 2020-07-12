2639 Leisure World

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Leisure World a 45+ Active Adult Community Amazing Golf Course Home. Available from June 15 to November 2020 . - Fully furnished home on Heron Lakes Golf Course, just looking for someone who wants to kick back and enjoy their summer, fall, winter or spring. This home is light and bright with lovely morning views of the sunrise, golf course & lakes right out your back patio doors and windows. Front west facing patio for great views of the sunset. Formal living room, dinette and breakfast bar. Kitchen has all the things you need to enjoy home cooked meals. Tile in kitchen, laundry and bathrooms. There is even a golf cart for you to use while you stay in Leisure World, with fitness center, pools, spas and 2 18 hole golf courses. There are so many activities here you will never lack something to do. All you need to do is bring your suitcase and enjoy. Available from June 16, 2020 through October 2020. Ask about summer rates as low as $1500 per month!!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4095797)