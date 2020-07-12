All apartments in Maricopa County
2639 Leisure World
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

2639 Leisure World

2639 Leisure World · (480) 306-8745
Location

2639 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2639 Leisure World · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1723 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
furnished
Leisure World a 45+ Active Adult Community Amazing Golf Course Home. Available from June 15 to November 2020 . - Fully furnished home on Heron Lakes Golf Course, just looking for someone who wants to kick back and enjoy their summer, fall, winter or spring. This home is light and bright with lovely morning views of the sunrise, golf course & lakes right out your back patio doors and windows. Front west facing patio for great views of the sunset. Formal living room, dinette and breakfast bar. Kitchen has all the things you need to enjoy home cooked meals. Tile in kitchen, laundry and bathrooms. There is even a golf cart for you to use while you stay in Leisure World, with fitness center, pools, spas and 2 18 hole golf courses. There are so many activities here you will never lack something to do. All you need to do is bring your suitcase and enjoy. Available from June 16, 2020 through October 2020. Ask about summer rates as low as $1500 per month!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4095797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Leisure World have any available units?
2639 Leisure World has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2639 Leisure World have?
Some of 2639 Leisure World's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Leisure World pet-friendly?
No, 2639 Leisure World is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 2639 Leisure World offer parking?
No, 2639 Leisure World does not offer parking.
Does 2639 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Leisure World have a pool?
Yes, 2639 Leisure World has a pool.
Does 2639 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 2639 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 2639 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2639 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 2639 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
