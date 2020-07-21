All apartments in Maricopa County
26211 N 121st Ave

26211 North 121st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26211 North 121st Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Stunning, upscale living in this impressive, spacious 3 bed/den home! Dark wood tile floors throughout except in the bedrooms. Highly upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, glass backsplash, SS appliances, whirlpool w/d, pantry, white cabinetry and modern fixtures. The large bedrooms have ceiling fans and good size closets. The master has separate shower and bathtub, dual sinks, huge walk in closet. The low maintenance yard has pavers and synthetic grass! View fence looking to greenbelt, covered patio and shade trees. All this and solar too! $150 flat monthly fee for electricity year-round. Amazing community feel in this subdivision that will make you feel right at home. Call today to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26211 N 121st Ave have any available units?
26211 N 121st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 26211 N 121st Ave have?
Some of 26211 N 121st Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26211 N 121st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26211 N 121st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26211 N 121st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 26211 N 121st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 26211 N 121st Ave offer parking?
No, 26211 N 121st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 26211 N 121st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26211 N 121st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26211 N 121st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 26211 N 121st Ave has a pool.
Does 26211 N 121st Ave have accessible units?
No, 26211 N 121st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 26211 N 121st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 26211 N 121st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26211 N 121st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 26211 N 121st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
