26211 N 121st Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Stunning, upscale living in this impressive, spacious 3 bed/den home! Dark wood tile floors throughout except in the bedrooms. Highly upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, glass backsplash, SS appliances, whirlpool w/d, pantry, white cabinetry and modern fixtures. The large bedrooms have ceiling fans and good size closets. The master has separate shower and bathtub, dual sinks, huge walk in closet. The low maintenance yard has pavers and synthetic grass! View fence looking to greenbelt, covered patio and shade trees. All this and solar too! $150 flat monthly fee for electricity year-round. Amazing community feel in this subdivision that will make you feel right at home. Call today to view!