All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 22330 W White Feather Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
22330 W White Feather Lane
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:49 PM

22330 W White Feather Lane

22330 W White Feather Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22330 W White Feather Ln, Maricopa County, AZ 85361

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2446 sf Open Split floor plan includes a Spacious kitchen with espresso 42'' Cabinets, Slab Granite, Island and Pantry. The split master bedroom includes a great bath with his/her vanities and large closet. Upgrades include Wood Plank tile throughout main living areas, Plush Carpeting two-tone paint, Satin Nickel hardware. Energy efficient 14 Seer HVAC, Duel pane Low-E windows, insulation. Low E windows, 14 seer A/C are some of the perks!! No HOA. **Photos are not of the actual home. Pictures of similar home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22330 W White Feather Lane have any available units?
22330 W White Feather Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 22330 W White Feather Lane have?
Some of 22330 W White Feather Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22330 W White Feather Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22330 W White Feather Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22330 W White Feather Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22330 W White Feather Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 22330 W White Feather Lane offer parking?
No, 22330 W White Feather Lane does not offer parking.
Does 22330 W White Feather Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22330 W White Feather Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22330 W White Feather Lane have a pool?
No, 22330 W White Feather Lane does not have a pool.
Does 22330 W White Feather Lane have accessible units?
No, 22330 W White Feather Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22330 W White Feather Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22330 W White Feather Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 22330 W White Feather Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22330 W White Feather Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College