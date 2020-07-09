22330 W White Feather Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This 2446 sf Open Split floor plan includes a Spacious kitchen with espresso 42'' Cabinets, Slab Granite, Island and Pantry. The split master bedroom includes a great bath with his/her vanities and large closet. Upgrades include Wood Plank tile throughout main living areas, Plush Carpeting two-tone paint, Satin Nickel hardware. Energy efficient 14 Seer HVAC, Duel pane Low-E windows, insulation. Low E windows, 14 seer A/C are some of the perks!! No HOA. **Photos are not of the actual home. Pictures of similar home