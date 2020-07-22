20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue

Amenities

Move-in Ready!! Beautiful Home in a very popular Active Adult Golf Course Community in the West Valley. Victory is a 55 and older community. This rental will include access to a plethora of amenities. Gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, an over-sized Island that opens up to a Great Room, making it absolutely perfect for Entertaining! Master is Split from the other bedroom giving you privacy when guests visit. Beautiful Backyard with a Putting Green/Bocce ball court which will surely entertain your family and friends. Victory Community has numerous amenities to enjoy including 4 Tennis Courts and 8 Pickle-ball Courts, the ability to have access to a private fitness club.