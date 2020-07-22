All apartments in Maricopa County
20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue
20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue

20494 W Minnezona Ave · No Longer Available
Location

20494 W Minnezona Ave, Maricopa County, AZ 85396

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
putting green
tennis court
Move-in Ready!! Beautiful Home in a very popular Active Adult Golf Course Community in the West Valley. Victory is a 55 and older community. This rental will include access to a plethora of amenities. Gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, an over-sized Island that opens up to a Great Room, making it absolutely perfect for Entertaining! Master is Split from the other bedroom giving you privacy when guests visit. Beautiful Backyard with a Putting Green/Bocce ball court which will surely entertain your family and friends. Victory Community has numerous amenities to enjoy including 4 Tennis Courts and 8 Pickle-ball Courts, the ability to have access to a private fitness club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue have any available units?
20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue have?
Some of 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 20494 W MINNEZONA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
