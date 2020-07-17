187 Leisure World

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful Remodeled Home in 45+ Active Adult Resort Community Available Summer through January 2021 - If you are looking for a Summer Getaway or November to January 2021, you found the place to be. This home is completely remodeled and update. New kitchen, new floors, new everything. Just check it out. Open and spacious with everything you need to relax and enjoy Leisure World. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, lovely patio and a one car garage with golf cart. All utilities plus internet are included. Just a short distance to Rec 1 and all the activities in Leisure World. Ask about summer rates!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4821097)