Maricopa County, AZ
187 Leisure World
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

187 Leisure World

187 Calle Grande · (480) 306-8745
Location

187 Calle Grande, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 187 Leisure World · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Remodeled Home in 45+ Active Adult Resort Community Available Summer through January 2021 - If you are looking for a Summer Getaway or November to January 2021, you found the place to be. This home is completely remodeled and update. New kitchen, new floors, new everything. Just check it out. Open and spacious with everything you need to relax and enjoy Leisure World. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, lovely patio and a one car garage with golf cart. All utilities plus internet are included. Just a short distance to Rec 1 and all the activities in Leisure World. Ask about summer rates!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4821097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Leisure World have any available units?
187 Leisure World has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 187 Leisure World have?
Some of 187 Leisure World's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
187 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Leisure World pet-friendly?
No, 187 Leisure World is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 187 Leisure World offer parking?
Yes, 187 Leisure World offers parking.
Does 187 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Leisure World have a pool?
No, 187 Leisure World does not have a pool.
Does 187 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 187 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
