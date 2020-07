Amenities

Large & Inviting Home in Leisure World. A 45+ Active Adult Resort Community. Available for June through November 2020 - Available for June through November 2020. If you are looking for a getaway, you have found it. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished home with tile throughout. Everything you will need to relax and enjoy the amenities at Leisure World. Kitchen has everything you will need if you enjoy cooking. The rest of the home is very tastefully decorated furnishing are there for you to enjoy. Back patio to enjoy the sunrises. This home is available for long term or seasonal, whichever you prefer starting . Summer rates available.



No Cats Allowed



