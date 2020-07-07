13738 Berridge Lane

Amenities
4 Bedroom- Split Master- Litchfield Park - 4 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
1469 Sq Ft.
Separate Master Suite
Desert Landscape
Side by Side Fridge
Dishwasher
Built in Microwave
2 car garage
Open Kitchen
Break fast Bar
Large Living room
Separate Formal Dining
Pantry
Central A/C
Large Closets
$1350.00 per month. $1000.00 security deposit. $20.00 application per adult. 12 month lease.
No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 595.
Pets ok (2 max.) - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions apply. Photos of pets must be attached to application.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application one application per person over 18, 1 month paycheck stubs/or proof of income,$20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs - hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval & will be applied to move in costs.
Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com
Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker
(RLNE4915189)