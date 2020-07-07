All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 13738 Berridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
13738 Berridge Lane
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

13738 Berridge Lane

13738 West Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13738 West Berridge Lane, Maricopa County, AZ 85340

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom- Split Master- Litchfield Park - 4 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
1469 Sq Ft.
Separate Master Suite
Desert Landscape
Side by Side Fridge
Dishwasher
Built in Microwave
2 car garage
Open Kitchen
Break fast Bar
Large Living room
Separate Formal Dining
Pantry
Central A/C
Large Closets

$1350.00 per month. $1000.00 security deposit. $20.00 application per adult. 12 month lease.

No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 595.

Pets ok (2 max.) - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions apply. Photos of pets must be attached to application.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application one application per person over 18, 1 month paycheck stubs/or proof of income,$20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs - hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval & will be applied to move in costs.

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com

Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker

(RLNE4915189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13738 Berridge Lane have any available units?
13738 Berridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 13738 Berridge Lane have?
Some of 13738 Berridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13738 Berridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13738 Berridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13738 Berridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13738 Berridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13738 Berridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13738 Berridge Lane offers parking.
Does 13738 Berridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13738 Berridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13738 Berridge Lane have a pool?
No, 13738 Berridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13738 Berridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 13738 Berridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13738 Berridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13738 Berridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13738 Berridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13738 Berridge Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Piedra by Mark-Taylor
4510 E Banner Gateway Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College