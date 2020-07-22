13626 West San Juan Avenue

Amenities
This fabulous 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home is spacious and features a breakfast bar, pergo wood flooring, tile and carpet flooring. A built in entertainment center in the Living Room. The Master Suite features vaulted ceilings and the Master Bathroom features dual sinks and a separate bathtub/ shower. A Pebble Tec Swimming Pool can be found in the backyard, coupled with a patio.
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,650.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.