Last updated October 28 2019 at 4:17 PM

13626 West San Juan Avenue

13626 West San Juan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13626 West San Juan Court, Maricopa County, AZ 85340
Dreaming Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This fabulous 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home is spacious and features a breakfast bar, pergo wood flooring, tile and carpet flooring. A built in entertainment center in the Living Room. The Master Suite features vaulted ceilings and the Master Bathroom features dual sinks and a separate bathtub/ shower. A Pebble Tec Swimming Pool can be found in the backyard, coupled with a patio.

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,650.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13626 West San Juan Avenue have any available units?
13626 West San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 13626 West San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 13626 West San Juan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13626 West San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13626 West San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13626 West San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13626 West San Juan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 13626 West San Juan Avenue offer parking?
No, 13626 West San Juan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13626 West San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13626 West San Juan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13626 West San Juan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13626 West San Juan Avenue has a pool.
Does 13626 West San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13626 West San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13626 West San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13626 West San Juan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13626 West San Juan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13626 West San Juan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
