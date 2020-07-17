All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:12 AM

12645 W MARSHALL Avenue

12645 West Marshall Avenue · (602) 329-2415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12645 West Marshall Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ 85340
Wigwam Creek North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
A wonderful move in ready home loaded with upgrades!! This home features a majesticcourtyard entryway, tile throughout, upgraded baseboards, crown moulding, Window sills, three tone paint, new upgraded light fixtures. The spaciouskitchen features upgraded staggered cabinets, large island/breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Was painted last year. New epoxyin garages! The large covered patio and lush backyard with seating area is perfect for entertaining! The separate third garage is perfect for all your toys!This home has arguably the best floorplan in the subdivision with many tasteful upgrades all around. It will not disappoint!!DRIVE BY ONLY PLS DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS. THIS PROPERTY SHOULD BE AVAILABLE AFTER 3RD OF SEPTEMBER. DUE TO COVID-19 PROPERTY WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW IT NOW. UPCOMING 3D VIDEO IS ON ITS WAY PLEASE CONTACT AGENT FOR FURTHER DETAILS THANKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue have any available units?
12645 W MARSHALL Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue have?
Some of 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12645 W MARSHALL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue offers parking.
Does 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue have a pool?
No, 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12645 W MARSHALL Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
