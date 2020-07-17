12645 W MARSHALL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

A wonderful move in ready home loaded with upgrades!! This home features a majesticcourtyard entryway, tile throughout, upgraded baseboards, crown moulding, Window sills, three tone paint, new upgraded light fixtures. The spaciouskitchen features upgraded staggered cabinets, large island/breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Was painted last year. New epoxyin garages! The large covered patio and lush backyard with seating area is perfect for entertaining! The separate third garage is perfect for all your toys!This home has arguably the best floorplan in the subdivision with many tasteful upgrades all around. It will not disappoint!!DRIVE BY ONLY PLS DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS. THIS PROPERTY SHOULD BE AVAILABLE AFTER 3RD OF SEPTEMBER. DUE TO COVID-19 PROPERTY WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW IT NOW. UPCOMING 3D VIDEO IS ON ITS WAY PLEASE CONTACT AGENT FOR FURTHER DETAILS THANKS