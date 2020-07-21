All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 12515 W. Estero Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
12515 W. Estero Ln.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:30 AM

12515 W. Estero Ln.

12515 West Estero Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12515 West Estero Lane, Maricopa County, AZ 85340
Wigwam Creek South

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom Litchfield Park home in great condition! Open great room floor-plan with tile flooring and a spacious kitchen with island. Master suite has private bathroom with separate tub/shower & double sinks. Low maintenance landscaping and attached 2-car garage. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 W. Estero Ln. have any available units?
12515 W. Estero Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
Is 12515 W. Estero Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
12515 W. Estero Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 W. Estero Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 12515 W. Estero Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 12515 W. Estero Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 12515 W. Estero Ln. offers parking.
Does 12515 W. Estero Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12515 W. Estero Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 W. Estero Ln. have a pool?
No, 12515 W. Estero Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 12515 W. Estero Ln. have accessible units?
No, 12515 W. Estero Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 W. Estero Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12515 W. Estero Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12515 W. Estero Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12515 W. Estero Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College