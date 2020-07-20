All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

12424 W Montebello Ave

12424 West Montebello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12424 West Montebello Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ 85340

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed WIGWAM CREEK, Upgraded Kitchen & more, Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 12424 W MONTEBELLO AVE, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Subdivision: WIGWAM CREEK NORTH PHASE

Great Location in Litchfield Park! One of the nicest neighborhoods, close to parks and schools! This special home offers an upgraded kitchen with Maple Cabinets, granite counters and kitchen island with breakfast bar and spacious walk in pantry.Eat in kitchen open to family room. large covered patio with extended pavers is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom suite has huge walk in closet, separate tub and shower and private exit to patio. Ceiling fans and 2'' wood blinds throughout. This home is ready for your client and is EASY to show! Vacant and ready to RENT.

Cross Street: BETHANY HOME & EL MIRAGE RD Directions: FROM BETHANY HOME RD, SOUTH ON EL MIRAGE RD. RIGHT ONTO SOLANO DR, QUICK LEFT,THEN FOLLOW ROAD AROUND TO HOUSE ON RIGHT.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4869571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12424 W Montebello Ave have any available units?
12424 W Montebello Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 12424 W Montebello Ave have?
Some of 12424 W Montebello Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12424 W Montebello Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12424 W Montebello Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12424 W Montebello Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12424 W Montebello Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12424 W Montebello Ave offer parking?
No, 12424 W Montebello Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12424 W Montebello Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12424 W Montebello Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12424 W Montebello Ave have a pool?
No, 12424 W Montebello Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12424 W Montebello Ave have accessible units?
No, 12424 W Montebello Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12424 W Montebello Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12424 W Montebello Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12424 W Montebello Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12424 W Montebello Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
