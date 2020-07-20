Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed WIGWAM CREEK, Upgraded Kitchen & more, Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 12424 W MONTEBELLO AVE, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340



Subdivision: WIGWAM CREEK NORTH PHASE



Great Location in Litchfield Park! One of the nicest neighborhoods, close to parks and schools! This special home offers an upgraded kitchen with Maple Cabinets, granite counters and kitchen island with breakfast bar and spacious walk in pantry.Eat in kitchen open to family room. large covered patio with extended pavers is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom suite has huge walk in closet, separate tub and shower and private exit to patio. Ceiling fans and 2'' wood blinds throughout. This home is ready for your client and is EASY to show! Vacant and ready to RENT.



Cross Street: BETHANY HOME & EL MIRAGE RD Directions: FROM BETHANY HOME RD, SOUTH ON EL MIRAGE RD. RIGHT ONTO SOLANO DR, QUICK LEFT,THEN FOLLOW ROAD AROUND TO HOUSE ON RIGHT.



