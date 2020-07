Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool internet access volleyball court

Such a nice 3-bedroom and 2-bath place to call home (1050 sqft).. Home has new carpet and tile... very nicely updated kitchen with all appliances. Close to Skyline High School and Skyline Aquatics Center. Dive into the community pool and enjoy rec room. Close to freeway access - both Superstition and Red Mountains Freeways. Medical Vista Medical Center nearby as well. Basketball, softball, and volleyball complex. This won't last long!