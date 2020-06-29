975 W ORCHARD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning home! This incredible splendor is ready to move it. You will find an incredible curb appeal. The dramatic entrance leads you to an all tile formal living and dining room with majestic ceilings. The lower level has a large den (may be used as a bedroom) and the double door entry to the master bedroom with a private covered patio. The master bathroom has two separate sinks, upgraded tub, two walk-in closets and dual entry shower. The cozy kitchen includes an island with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, newer appliances, built in oven and microwave, upgraded cabinets, large pantry and it is open to the sophisticated family room with custom color paint. Also, you will find an exit to the covered patio, private backyard and gated spectacular swimming pool. The 3 car garage