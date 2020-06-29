All apartments in Litchfield Park
975 W ORCHARD Lane

975 West Orchard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

975 West Orchard Lane, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning home! This incredible splendor is ready to move it. You will find an incredible curb appeal. The dramatic entrance leads you to an all tile formal living and dining room with majestic ceilings. The lower level has a large den (may be used as a bedroom) and the double door entry to the master bedroom with a private covered patio. The master bathroom has two separate sinks, upgraded tub, two walk-in closets and dual entry shower. The cozy kitchen includes an island with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, newer appliances, built in oven and microwave, upgraded cabinets, large pantry and it is open to the sophisticated family room with custom color paint. Also, you will find an exit to the covered patio, private backyard and gated spectacular swimming pool. The 3 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 W ORCHARD Lane have any available units?
975 W ORCHARD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 975 W ORCHARD Lane have?
Some of 975 W ORCHARD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 W ORCHARD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
975 W ORCHARD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 W ORCHARD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 975 W ORCHARD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 975 W ORCHARD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 975 W ORCHARD Lane offers parking.
Does 975 W ORCHARD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 975 W ORCHARD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 W ORCHARD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 975 W ORCHARD Lane has a pool.
Does 975 W ORCHARD Lane have accessible units?
No, 975 W ORCHARD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 975 W ORCHARD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 975 W ORCHARD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 975 W ORCHARD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 975 W ORCHARD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

