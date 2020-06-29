All apartments in Litchfield Park
Find more places like 863 W Orchard Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Litchfield Park, AZ
/
863 W Orchard Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

863 W Orchard Ln

863 West Orchard Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Litchfield Park
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

863 West Orchard Lane, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing home situated on a corner lot, in the desirable Village at Litchfield Park Community! Almost three thousand sq feet, all on ONE Level. The home features a very open floor-plan, includes SPLIT master/ensuite. Master is enormous, has TWO Walk In Closets, breathtaking bathroom. Impressive KITCHEN cabinets and granite counters, plus EXTRA large pantry, all opened to the SPACIOUS family room w/gas fireplace. Beautiful flooring and window treatment throughout, PLUS Separate DEN/OFFICE space. Entertainers backyard, EXTRA large Covered Patio, Plus 3 Car Garage, this home has plenty of storage space.

***AVAILABLE 11/5/2018***
To apply or view more homes go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 W Orchard Ln have any available units?
863 W Orchard Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 863 W Orchard Ln have?
Some of 863 W Orchard Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 W Orchard Ln currently offering any rent specials?
863 W Orchard Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 W Orchard Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 863 W Orchard Ln is pet friendly.
Does 863 W Orchard Ln offer parking?
Yes, 863 W Orchard Ln offers parking.
Does 863 W Orchard Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 W Orchard Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 W Orchard Ln have a pool?
No, 863 W Orchard Ln does not have a pool.
Does 863 W Orchard Ln have accessible units?
No, 863 W Orchard Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 863 W Orchard Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 863 W Orchard Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 863 W Orchard Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 863 W Orchard Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road
Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Similar Pages

Litchfield Park 1 BedroomsLitchfield Park 2 Bedrooms
Litchfield Park Apartments with GymsLitchfield Park Apartments with Parking
Litchfield Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Maricopa, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College