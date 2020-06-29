863 W Orchard Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing home situated on a corner lot, in the desirable Village at Litchfield Park Community! Almost three thousand sq feet, all on ONE Level. The home features a very open floor-plan, includes SPLIT master/ensuite. Master is enormous, has TWO Walk In Closets, breathtaking bathroom. Impressive KITCHEN cabinets and granite counters, plus EXTRA large pantry, all opened to the SPACIOUS family room w/gas fireplace. Beautiful flooring and window treatment throughout, PLUS Separate DEN/OFFICE space. Entertainers backyard, EXTRA large Covered Patio, Plus 3 Car Garage, this home has plenty of storage space.



***AVAILABLE 11/5/2018***

To apply or view more homes go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.