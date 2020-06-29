342 Ancora Drive W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Check out this newly remodeled home in the heart of Litchfield Park. Open and airy, modern touches, new flooring, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new window, new copper wiring. Beautiful kitchen boasts new cabinets, new island with quartz counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new lighting, tank-less hot water heater. New huge master bath that is a must see! Huge, Huge master shower, tile, glass..its beautiful! Enclosed patio, sparkling fenced pool, artificial turf in the backyard, fresh landscape in front. Rent includes monthly pool service and monthly landscape service. This one wont last!