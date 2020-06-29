All apartments in Litchfield Park
342 Ancora Drive W
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

342 Ancora Drive W

342 Ancora Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

342 Ancora Drive West, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Check out this newly remodeled home in the heart of Litchfield Park. Open and airy, modern touches, new flooring, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new window, new copper wiring. Beautiful kitchen boasts new cabinets, new island with quartz counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new lighting, tank-less hot water heater. New huge master bath that is a must see! Huge, Huge master shower, tile, glass..its beautiful! Enclosed patio, sparkling fenced pool, artificial turf in the backyard, fresh landscape in front. Rent includes monthly pool service and monthly landscape service. This one wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Ancora Drive W have any available units?
342 Ancora Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 342 Ancora Drive W have?
Some of 342 Ancora Drive W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Ancora Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
342 Ancora Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Ancora Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 342 Ancora Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 342 Ancora Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 342 Ancora Drive W offers parking.
Does 342 Ancora Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 Ancora Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Ancora Drive W have a pool?
Yes, 342 Ancora Drive W has a pool.
Does 342 Ancora Drive W have accessible units?
No, 342 Ancora Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Ancora Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 Ancora Drive W has units with dishwashers.
Does 342 Ancora Drive W have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 Ancora Drive W does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
