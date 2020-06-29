270 W TAINTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Old Litchfield Park. Completely updated, one of a kind condo. Walk to the Wigwam and downtown area for dining and entertainment. Offering an open light and bright floor plan with a spacious family and dining room. Large kitchen that has a nice size peninsula for extra storage, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pull outs and soft close cabinets. There is a bonus room when you enter the unit for an office or formal living. Master bedroom on second floor with ensuite and balcony. Second bedroom and full bath are on the first floor as well as the laundry room. Enjoy the cozy front courtyard area or relaxing back yard that is beautifully landscaped. There is also a two car garage with plenty of storage throughout.