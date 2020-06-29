All apartments in Litchfield Park
Last updated December 16 2019 at 12:07 AM

270 W TAINTER Drive

270 West Tainter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

270 West Tainter Drive, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Old Litchfield Park. Completely updated, one of a kind condo. Walk to the Wigwam and downtown area for dining and entertainment. Offering an open light and bright floor plan with a spacious family and dining room. Large kitchen that has a nice size peninsula for extra storage, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pull outs and soft close cabinets. There is a bonus room when you enter the unit for an office or formal living. Master bedroom on second floor with ensuite and balcony. Second bedroom and full bath are on the first floor as well as the laundry room. Enjoy the cozy front courtyard area or relaxing back yard that is beautifully landscaped. There is also a two car garage with plenty of storage throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 W TAINTER Drive have any available units?
270 W TAINTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 270 W TAINTER Drive have?
Some of 270 W TAINTER Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 W TAINTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
270 W TAINTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 W TAINTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 270 W TAINTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 270 W TAINTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 270 W TAINTER Drive offers parking.
Does 270 W TAINTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 W TAINTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 W TAINTER Drive have a pool?
No, 270 W TAINTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 270 W TAINTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 270 W TAINTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 270 W TAINTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 W TAINTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 W TAINTER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 W TAINTER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

