Home
/
Litchfield Park, AZ
/
201 W Alegre Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

201 W Alegre Drive

201 West Alegre Drive · No Longer Available
Location

201 West Alegre Drive, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
This home can be yours with all the amenities of what Litchfield Park has to offer - Wigwam Resort, golf courses, local cafes, sought after schools (nearby), many recreational areas - including lake/pond. Tile throughout, new appliances, semi-circular driveway, adjacent to golf path, cul-de-sac lot, grassy back yard, gas fireplace, master bedroom suite with en-suite office/sitting room, pool, rose garden in front courtyard, tropical back yard. Tenant to verify room dimension and school information. Application fee applies. Tenants rights - viewing by appointment only.. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 W Alegre Drive have any available units?
201 W Alegre Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 201 W Alegre Drive have?
Some of 201 W Alegre Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 W Alegre Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 W Alegre Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W Alegre Drive pet-friendly?
No, 201 W Alegre Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 201 W Alegre Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 W Alegre Drive offers parking.
Does 201 W Alegre Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 W Alegre Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W Alegre Drive have a pool?
Yes, 201 W Alegre Drive has a pool.
Does 201 W Alegre Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 W Alegre Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W Alegre Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 W Alegre Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 W Alegre Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 W Alegre Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
