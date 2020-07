Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub sauna

A Must SEE VACATION RENTAL! One of a kind Furnished Rental in the Villages of Litchfield Park! This 5,353 Square Foot Home comes completely Furnished with attention given to every detail . Elegance and beauty come together in this stunning Toll Brothers Home. Enjoy all this home has to offer with Heated Pool and above ground spa! SAUNA off Master bedroom !Putting Green, Beautiful views , built in BBQ - Must see to appreciate! Professional Pool & Landscaping services included in Rent. Available for Spring Training! Vacations! Call for details