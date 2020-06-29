14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking hot tub

Beautiful home on the historic golf course lot with mountain views in this upscale neighborhood of Villas at Litchfield Park. Close to schools, restaurants and shopping. Minutes from the Wigwam resort. Imagine drinking your coffee on your private stone patio watching the wildlife on the small lake outside your fence. In ground spa, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen to enhance your outdoor experience. Cozy gated courtyard in front. Nicely appointed 12 ft. ceiling, beehive fireplace, wood blinds, ceramic tile. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with granite, 5 burner gas cook top, built in oven and BOSCH dishwasher. There is a casita that is a separate rental property with its own amenities and entrance.