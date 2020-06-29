All apartments in Litchfield Park
Find more places like 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Litchfield Park, AZ
/
14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 AM

14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop

14576 West Hidden Terrace Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Litchfield Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14576 West Hidden Terrace Loop, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
hot tub
Beautiful home on the historic golf course lot with mountain views in this upscale neighborhood of Villas at Litchfield Park. Close to schools, restaurants and shopping. Minutes from the Wigwam resort. Imagine drinking your coffee on your private stone patio watching the wildlife on the small lake outside your fence. In ground spa, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen to enhance your outdoor experience. Cozy gated courtyard in front. Nicely appointed 12 ft. ceiling, beehive fireplace, wood blinds, ceramic tile. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with granite, 5 burner gas cook top, built in oven and BOSCH dishwasher. There is a casita that is a separate rental property with its own amenities and entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop have any available units?
14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop have?
Some of 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop currently offering any rent specials?
14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop pet-friendly?
No, 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop offer parking?
Yes, 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop offers parking.
Does 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop have a pool?
No, 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop does not have a pool.
Does 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop have accessible units?
No, 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 14576 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road
Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Similar Pages

Litchfield Park 2 BedroomsLitchfield Park Apartments with Balcony
Litchfield Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLitchfield Park Apartments with Pool
Litchfield Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College