Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with office, game room, formal living & dining, eat in kitchen & family room, dual fire place, heated pool & spa, 2 car garage. Home is nestled in a quiet cu-de-sac with a wonderful golf course lot! Resort style living in the upscale subdivision of Litchfield Park. All the amenities of the city and a refreshing hometown feel. Rent Includes monthly landscaping and pool service!