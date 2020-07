Amenities

Golfers Dream Home.Featured in many magazines and graced to cover of luxury homes magazine. Mesmerizing views of Superstition mountain and city views. Located in the number one Golf Course gated community and the best location on the Golf Course. This 3 bedroom home with 3.5 bathroom all with en suite bathrooms. A true gourmet kitchen with complete Viking appliances and giant 18 feet ceilings. Backyard is a work of art with a state of the art floating Jacuzzi in the middle of the pebble tech pool. Fiber tech pool lighting and incredible fireplace in the backyard creates a surreal night time setting. Huge roof top deck with BBQ. Amazing imported when home was built 1890's real bar. ! Electric sliding windows. Incredible 5 car garage with brand new gold leaf pebble tech sprayed flooring ( great for exotic cars) and private office or work room in the garage. Work and enjoy your cars or hobby. Complete state of the art alarm system . Can be rented furnished for additional monthly fee.

