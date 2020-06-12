/
furnished apartments
16 Furnished Apartments for rent in Gold Canyon, AZ
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Superstition Mountain
1 Unit Available
7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7731 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2381 sqft
Available after 4/30/20. Fully furnished, highly upgraded, tastefully decorated, 3-bed room/3-bath including private guest casita.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Superstition Mountain
1 Unit Available
7436 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7436 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3487 sqft
LEASED UNTIL 5/25/2020. Offered now at $3,200/mo. for 1+ year rental--tenant pays utilities. Short term seasonal @ $4,200/mo. furnished--utilities included.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.
Results within 1 mile of Gold Canyon
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8404 S THORNE MINE Lane
8404 South Thorne Mine Lane, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1487 sqft
Immaculate, professionally remodeled, fully furnished home! Superior kitchen amenities. Tenant has access to pool & club house with gym. Enjoy hiking trails and golf courses nearby, with easy freeway access.
Results within 5 miles of Gold Canyon
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2872 E. Siesta
2872 Siesta Street, Apache Junction, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2023 sqft
FURNISHED - Gorgeous desert home with mountain views - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home on 1.25 acres! Spacious and open floor plan with a neutral color palette.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.
Results within 10 miles of Gold Canyon
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Augusta Ranch
1 Unit Available
2727 S Drexel
2727 South Drexel, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1951 sqft
Great Furnished Rental in Augusta Ranch. - This lovely vacation rental is fully furnished sitting inside the prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community and ready for your next visit to the valley of the sun.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Fountain of the Sun
1 Unit Available
8145 E PUEBLO Avenue
8145 East Pueblo Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1820 sqft
January and February NOT available any years-FULLY FURNISHED. 55+ Fountain of the Sun home with open floor plan! This beautiful 1820 square foot, 2 bed/2 bath home has everything you need.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7726 E BASELINE Road E
7726 East Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come take a look at this beautiful, spacious, 2 bedroom + den with closet that can be easily used as a 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, condo in a great location! Easy access to both the U S60 and the 202 freeways.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1250 S RIALTO Drive
1250 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1227 sqft
Available NOWNatural Light attracts you to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Mesa! Internet/Water/Electric and HOA Fee included; Walk-upstairs from the garage to the large great room, dining room and kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3847 E STRATFORD Place
3847 East Stratford Plaza, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1697 sqft
This relaxing 4 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with split floor plan is a perfect home for a family retreat or to share with friends.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Santa Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
10219 E OBISPO Avenue
10219 East Obispo Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Come and stay for a short trip or stay for awhile in this easy to love one story home in a great area of Mesa. Popular split floor plan. The entry is inviting as you look right through the house to the resort backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Villages at Queen Creek
1 Unit Available
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES --
21346 East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1715 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED home with 2 bedroom + an office that can be a third bedroom. One Story, open floor plan and super neighborhood. Golf and Heated Community all within walking distance.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
La Sentiero
1 Unit Available
22482 E PECAN Lane
22482 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2482 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Now, this is an unforgettable executive house with every amenity you can dream of. Perfect for the entire family or a group of friends with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including 5 beds and sleeping up to 9.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3681 E CAMDEN Avenue
3681 Camden Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2014 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Santan Valley. Great covered patio for outdoor living with a large pool to relax in. The pool is not heated, but luckily this is Arizona. Master has double sinks with a shower and tub.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Parkwood Ranch
1 Unit Available
10136 E SOUTHERN Avenue
10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED. Venture to Coyote Landing and make this gorgeous home away from home yours! This 1107 square foot, 2 bedroom 2 bath, second floor condo has everything you need.
