4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive

This home has panoramic views galore. You will be impressed each time you look outside at the Superstation Mountains. Step inside to a dramatic living room and game table combo. Play some cards or chess with friends or family. The 4th bedroom is located just off the front door and has a daybed/queen trundle and closet for your guest needs. The living room sofas can be perfect for sleeping as well should you have a crowd. The are oversized and comfy with single cushions. Just past the living and game room you enter the great room with leather reclining furniture, big screen Smart TV and open kitchen. Indoor dining for 8 and a massive breakfast bar are the perfect for food prep, serving and socializing. Granite counters, a fully stocked kitchen, huge pantry and an Amazon Alexa Echo ... for a great place for dinner or directions to anywhere. The Master is facing the stunning views and outside paradise of a backyard. Super sized with a spa bath as well. Large Walk in closet and soaking tub. The king bed and king sized TV are perfect or a lazy day in bed or a comfortable nights sleep. The popular split floor plan offers 2 queen bedrooms with a shared jack and jill en-suite bath. The third full bath is located at the rear of the home with easy access to the pool after a day of fun in the sun. Great for guest use also. Enjoy the backyard paradise with the heated pool, while overlooking the Superstition Mountains. Use the fire pit at night for a drink or morning coffee. The home has a 3 car garage and a beautiful full laundry room. High speed WIFI also available. Pool heat is $400 per week.