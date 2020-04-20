All apartments in Gold Canyon
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive

4075 South Tigre Del Mar Drive · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4075 South Tigre Del Mar Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
This home has panoramic views galore. You will be impressed each time you look outside at the Superstation Mountains. Step inside to a dramatic living room and game table combo. Play some cards or chess with friends or family. The 4th bedroom is located just off the front door and has a daybed/queen trundle and closet for your guest needs. The living room sofas can be perfect for sleeping as well should you have a crowd. The are oversized and comfy with single cushions. Just past the living and game room you enter the great room with leather reclining furniture, big screen Smart TV and open kitchen. Indoor dining for 8 and a massive breakfast bar are the perfect for food prep, serving and socializing. Granite counters, a fully stocked kitchen, huge pantry and an Amazon Alexa Echo ... for a great place for dinner or directions to anywhere. The Master is facing the stunning views and outside paradise of a backyard. Super sized with a spa bath as well. Large Walk in closet and soaking tub. The king bed and king sized TV are perfect or a lazy day in bed or a comfortable nights sleep. The popular split floor plan offers 2 queen bedrooms with a shared jack and jill en-suite bath. The third full bath is located at the rear of the home with easy access to the pool after a day of fun in the sun. Great for guest use also. Enjoy the backyard paradise with the heated pool, while overlooking the Superstition Mountains. Use the fire pit at night for a drink or morning coffee. The home has a 3 car garage and a beautiful full laundry room. High speed WIFI also available. Pool heat is $400 per week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive have any available units?
4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive have?
Some of 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gold Canyon.
Does 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive does offer parking.
Does 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive has a pool.
Does 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
