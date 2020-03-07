9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub media room wine room

Tuscan-Contemporary Transitional Home nestled in the guard gated community of Firerock Country Club. Sprawling mountain views and city lights that can be yours to call home. Gourmet kitchen features granite counters, over sized center island, garbage compactor, two dishwashers, Viking Appliances, gas cooker w/pot spout, breakfast bar, pantry, pendant lighting, & a plenty of upgraded cabinetry plus a HUGE pantry. The perfect place to entertain at private pool, hot tub or putting green. Tile and Plush carpet in all the right places. Temp controlled wine room, private theatre, large baths w/custom tile & decorative mirrors. All bedrooms are en suite. Two laundry rooms, full wet bar, ELEVATOR and 4 car garage. Outdoor BBQ & fireplace inside and out