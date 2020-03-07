All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail

9615 North Fireridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9615 North Fireridge Trail, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Firerock

Amenities

putting green
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
wine room
Tuscan-Contemporary Transitional Home nestled in the guard gated community of Firerock Country Club. Sprawling mountain views and city lights that can be yours to call home. Gourmet kitchen features granite counters, over sized center island, garbage compactor, two dishwashers, Viking Appliances, gas cooker w/pot spout, breakfast bar, pantry, pendant lighting, & a plenty of upgraded cabinetry plus a HUGE pantry. The perfect place to entertain at private pool, hot tub or putting green. Tile and Plush carpet in all the right places. Temp controlled wine room, private theatre, large baths w/custom tile & decorative mirrors. All bedrooms are en suite. Two laundry rooms, full wet bar, ELEVATOR and 4 car garage. Outdoor BBQ & fireplace inside and out

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail have any available units?
9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail have?
Some of 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail's amenities include putting green, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail does offer parking.
Does 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail has a pool.
Does 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail have accessible units?
No, 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 9615 N FIRERIDGE Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
