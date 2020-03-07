All apartments in Fountain Hills
9236 North Powderhorn Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 11:38 PM

9236 North Powderhorn Drive

9236 North Powderhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9236 North Powderhorn Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely stunning high end fully furnished fountain hills custom 3/3.5 home located in the prestigious firerock community with vaulted ceilings, travertine floors, updated custom paint and wall coverings, gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, split master with huge walk in closet, private pool, 3 car garage, spectacular mountain views, perfect opportunity for short term corporate housing, job relocation, new builds, insurance housing all with available for short term rental periods, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9236 North Powderhorn Drive have any available units?
9236 North Powderhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 9236 North Powderhorn Drive have?
Some of 9236 North Powderhorn Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9236 North Powderhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9236 North Powderhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9236 North Powderhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9236 North Powderhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 9236 North Powderhorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9236 North Powderhorn Drive offers parking.
Does 9236 North Powderhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9236 North Powderhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9236 North Powderhorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9236 North Powderhorn Drive has a pool.
Does 9236 North Powderhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 9236 North Powderhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9236 North Powderhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9236 North Powderhorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9236 North Powderhorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9236 North Powderhorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
