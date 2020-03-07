9236 North Powderhorn Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely stunning high end fully furnished fountain hills custom 3/3.5 home located in the prestigious firerock community with vaulted ceilings, travertine floors, updated custom paint and wall coverings, gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, split master with huge walk in closet, private pool, 3 car garage, spectacular mountain views, perfect opportunity for short term corporate housing, job relocation, new builds, insurance housing all with available for short term rental periods, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.