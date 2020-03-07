9044 N BROKEN BOW

Amenities

Fabulous home located in a golf community with a guarded gate entry. View fencing in the back with a spool and Fantastic Mountain views. 3 bed, 3 bath with private bath in 2nd bedroom. Open, light living room and a gas fireplace in the family room off the large, beautiful kitchen. *No Pets* Renters insurance required* *Security deposit is $2395. One Time $250 admin fee 3.1% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.