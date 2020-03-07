9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

AZ resort style living at it's best in this fully furnished,completely remodeled contemporary golf course view home w/ sparkling pool & spa. Amazing views from this indoor/outdoor living home w/ folding nana wall. This great room floor plan offers a large kitchen w/ huge island open to living/dining. Entertainers delight w/ ss appliances, wine fridge, gas cooktop & more! 3 full bdrms. Split master ensuite w/ spa-like bath w/ separate tub and shower, walk-in closet w/ barn door. Fire pit, outdoor kitchen & raised spa w/ waterfall into pool. Brand new living room & patio furniture! Near Fountain Hills & Scottsdale for world class shopping & dining! All May-Sep summer rentals do not include electric, gas or water.