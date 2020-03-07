All apartments in Fountain Hills
9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:23 AM

9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive

9032 North Longfeather · (602) 478-4017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9032 North Longfeather, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Eagle Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
AZ resort style living at it's best in this fully furnished,completely remodeled contemporary golf course view home w/ sparkling pool & spa. Amazing views from this indoor/outdoor living home w/ folding nana wall. This great room floor plan offers a large kitchen w/ huge island open to living/dining. Entertainers delight w/ ss appliances, wine fridge, gas cooktop & more! 3 full bdrms. Split master ensuite w/ spa-like bath w/ separate tub and shower, walk-in closet w/ barn door. Fire pit, outdoor kitchen & raised spa w/ waterfall into pool. Brand new living room & patio furniture! Near Fountain Hills & Scottsdale for world class shopping & dining! All May-Sep summer rentals do not include electric, gas or water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive have any available units?
9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive have?
Some of 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive does offer parking.
Does 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive has a pool.
Does 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive have accessible units?
No, 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9032 N LONGFEATHER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
