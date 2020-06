Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fully furnished home for your retreat. Twin home with a large back yard with Mountain views. Very quiet small neighborhood. 2 Bed. 2 bath and an den. Updated with granite kitchen and baths. The back porch has been enclosed and is a wonderful outdoor living space. Views of Red rock and no one behind you. Open light floor plan. Plantation shutters. Close to shopping, restaurants and more.