16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool garage

Single Level in highly desired Glenbrook Neighborhood, just blocks from Town Center, McDowell Mountain School and FH High School! Open Great Room features modern updates-custom fireplace, vaulted ceilings, art niches and beautiful wood & tile flooring. Spacious open Kitchen has Bar Seating for 4 and newer SS Appliances. Sunny screened in Arizona Room/Flex space is perfect for entertaining & game room. Large Master has W/I Closet, & Garden Tub/Shower. There's an additional front Office/Den that would be ideal as 3rd Bedroom with doors added. Community Pool is just steps away. Backyard is your own private paradise with firepit and multiple patios, plus lots of space for gardens and playtime. Rent includes basic cable TV.