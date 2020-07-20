All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive

16123 East Gleneagle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

16123 East Gleneagle Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
garage
Single Level in highly desired Glenbrook Neighborhood, just blocks from Town Center, McDowell Mountain School and FH High School! Open Great Room features modern updates-custom fireplace, vaulted ceilings, art niches and beautiful wood & tile flooring. Spacious open Kitchen has Bar Seating for 4 and newer SS Appliances. Sunny screened in Arizona Room/Flex space is perfect for entertaining & game room. Large Master has W/I Closet, & Garden Tub/Shower. There's an additional front Office/Den that would be ideal as 3rd Bedroom with doors added. Community Pool is just steps away. Backyard is your own private paradise with firepit and multiple patios, plus lots of space for gardens and playtime. Rent includes basic cable TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive have any available units?
16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive have?
Some of 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive offers parking.
Does 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive has a pool.
Does 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16123 E GLENEAGLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFountain Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fountain Hills Accessible ApartmentsFountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZPayson, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College